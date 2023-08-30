Star Wars Fans All Have the Same Complaint About This Week's Ahsoka Episode

One of the great things about shows that air on streaming platforms is that they can be whatever length the creators want them to be. That often means longer episodes, as scenes that would have been cut or at least trimmed on traditional television are allowed to run their course on Netflix and Disney+. The reason? You don't have to fit into the exact, to-the-second runtime that's needed to accommodate real-time TV, with demands from advertisers, exhibitors, and the next show on the air. Today's episode of the Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka went the other way, though.

After a pair of fairly long episodes to open the series, today's episode of the series is the shortest yet by a wide margin. The premiere was 56 minutes long, followed by episode two, which weighed in at 44 minutes. Today's episode, the series' third, ran just 36 minutes long.

So far, fans are pretty happy with the quality of the episode, suggesting that the rush to finish the story didn't seem to hurt the show in the eyes of its supporters. Still, that runtime is more than 5 minutes shorter than the show would have to be in order to fill a 1-hour slot on a traditional TV network.

Needless to say, fans are on social media expressing their emotions about the big episode (and its little length). You can see some of our favorites below, following the series' official synopsis.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.