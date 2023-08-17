Star Wars: Ahsoka Confirms Every Episode's Directors

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release its next big Star Wars series next week, and it will be the second series focusing on a former Jedi. Star Wars: Ahsoka comes from the brilliant minds of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with the latter taking on a more prominent role this time. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Ahsoka looks like it will tie together everything we loved about The Mandalorian and tie it together with Star Wars Rebels. Not much else is known about Ahsoka, but it brings back Rosario Dawson as the titular character, and she will be going up against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). As we said earlier, Filoni has a more active role in the series, and it has been revealed that he will direct not one but two episodes and who will helm the rest of the episodes in season one.

Who will direct Ahsoka?

According to Lucasfilm, Filoni will helm both episodes 101 and 105. Steph Green (Run & Jump) will take on episodes 102 and 103. Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse) is to direct episode 104, and Jennifer Getzinger (Mad Men) is doing 106. Geeta Vasant Patel (Meet the Patels) directed episode 107, and The Mandalorian alum, Rick Famuyiwa, helms the finale.

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ on August 23rd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Ahsoka and the Star Wars universe as we learn it.

What do you think about this lineup of directors? Will you be tuning into Star Wars: Ahsoka when it arrives on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!