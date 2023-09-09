Star Wars: Ahsoka's Ivanna Sakhno Reveals How She & Dave Filoni Created Shin Hati

Lucasfilm has finally released its highly anticipated Star Wars series following Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and fans have loved it. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Star Wars: Ahsoka looks like another great installment to the Galaxy far, far away, and it's introducing us to some new characters and bringing back some old ones. During the latest episode, we got the chance to see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker, and it was pretty shocking. But fans have been excited about a new character named Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and the actress behind the character is describing how she and Dave Filoni created her. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sakhno details the work that went into Shib Hati.

"She's very calculated. She's impatient, but she's a seeker. She's only in the beginning of finding her own voice. The actual ship and a lot of the aspects of the physical world were built for the show," Sakhno explains. "I do remember sitting inside of my [cockpit] and really [feeling like] my younger self as a kid, looking around. All the buttons are working, and you feel like it's your childhood dream coming true. You really feel like a pilot in a ship. And you get to do this for a living."

Sakhno continued to reveal how Filoni encouraged the actress to craft the character, "He really cherishes the opinion of every person. Creating Shin, I just felt like my involvement mattered. Because she's a new character, we got to create parts of her from the very beginning. With the costume and makeup, it felt like storytelling."

Star Wars Boss Praises Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently praised the Dawson for her part in the Ahsoka series.

"Rosario Dawson is such an incredibly powerful actress, and she loves this character," Kennedy in a press briefing for the series. "Everything about who Ahsoka is, what she represents, that interesting tension that exists between good and evil, dark and light, her previous relationship with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker)—all of that she has just brought to life in a way that almost no one else could."

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

