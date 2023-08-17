Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy Praises Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka

Next up for Disney+ is Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Ahsoka, the first Star Wars project with Ahsoka Tano at the forefront. While the character has appeared plenty of times before, debuting her live-action version during the events of The Mandalorian Season Two, the Jedi will soon get eight episodes to show fans what she's capable of. According to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, there's no better person for the role.

"Rosario Dawson is such an incredibly powerful actress, and she loves this character," Kennedy says in the studio's official press briefing for the series. "Everything about who Ahsoka is, what she represents, that interesting tension that exists between good and evil, dark and light, her previous relationship with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker)—all of that she has just brought to life in a way that almost no one else could."

Ahsoka showrunner (and creator) Dave Filoni echoed the sentiment, praising Dawson's work ethic while filming the first season of her own series.

"The person that's your number one on set, when they arrive in the morning it's going to set the tone for the whole day. And you'll never meet a person with a better attitude in the morning than Rosario," Filoni adds. "She is on fire, and she is ready to go. She knows her stuff, she's in it, and I appreciate that like you can't imagine. The way she attacks everything, it's just the greatest thing. I think that lifts all of us up and it affects everybody."

The first episode of Ahsoka drops on Disney+ August 23rd.

