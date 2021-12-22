Star Wars: Ahsoka Report Reveals New Details About Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Live-Action Debut

Star Wars’ upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+ will see Anakin’s former Padawan, played by Rosario Dawson, reuniting with Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, to search for the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels. This mission involves seeking out Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Imperial leader who disappeared with Ezra in the Star Wars Rebels finale. Ahsoka had been seeking information on Thrawn’s whereabouts when she appeared in The Mandalorian. It seems she found what she was after. The Illuminderdi reports that it has acquired a character description for Thrawn, suggesting he’s a lead character in the series. Here it is:

“Grand Admiral Thrawn is described as a grand admiral in the Imperial Navy and unequivocally, the most clever and calculating of the Emperor’s followers. Thrawn is tall, strong, with a solid build. He is a member of the Chiss alien species meaning he is a blue skinned humanoid with glowing red eyes. Thrawn dons a white uniform befitting his rank with the Empire. Grand Admiral Thrawn is described as a series lead.”

While the description does little other than reaffirm what we already knew about Thrawn’s physical appearance, the part about him being a lead is interesting. It suggests we’ll be seeing a lot of Thrawn in Ahsoka.

The Ahsoka series takes place in the same post-Return of the Jedi era as The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will appear in the series as Ahsoka’s Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker. One reported synopsis read, “Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.”

Dawson debuted as Ahsoka in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” of The Mandalorian, where Din Djarin found her and sought her aid in getting the Child the Jedi training he needs. Ahsoka revealed Baby Yoda’s true name, Grogu, and, after enlisting Mando’s aid dealing with a local Imperial holdout, gave him the information he needed to take his next step. That episode included a scene where Ahsoka questioned the local magistrate about Thrawn’s location.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Ahsoka series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+. The spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett will debut on December 29th on Disney+.