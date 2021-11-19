The Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson has reportedly found its Sabine Wren in The Society star Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Deadline reports Bordizzo will portray the live-action version of the Star Wars Rebels character, who was previously voiced by Tiya Sircar. Rumors have swirled that Ahsoka will feature a reunion of Star Wars characters from the animated Rebels series, as Dawson’s titular character assumably will be searching for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn after the duo were lost in hyperspace in the Star Wars Rebels series finale. Dawson made her Ahsoka debut during the second season of The Mandalorian.

Like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian who went from graffiti artist to an Imperial Academy dropout. She winds up teaming with Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Zeb, and Chopper as they run covert operations against the Empire on their ship named Ghost. Ahsoka and Sabine Wren aren’t the only Star Wars animated characters to get the live-action treatment. Katee Sackhoff voiced Bo-Katan across Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and also portrayed the former Death Watch member in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Bordizzo’s acting credits include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Hotel Mumbai, The Society, Guns Akimbo, The Voyeurs, and the upcoming Dayshift.

March 2022 is rumored to be when Ashoka will begin filming, according to a ProductionWeekly listing caught by The Bespin Bulletin. The limited series would then run until fall 2022 with an eye on a spring 2023 release window. Of course, this would come after the conclusions of The Mandalorian Season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the latter featuring the returns of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped a nugget regarding Sabine Wren possibly appearing in Ahsoka back in October. “Now, Dawson is leading a live-action Ahsoka spinoff for Disney+, with sources saying Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to star opposite Dawson as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren.”

Ahsoka joins a number of planned spinoffs of The Mandalorian. Next up is The Book of Boba Fett, featuring Temuera Morrison’s titular bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand as they take over Jabba the Hutt’s old territory on Tatooine. However, the Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic series that would have starred Gina Carano is reportedly no longer in active development.