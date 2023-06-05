Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Already Trying to Manifest a Season 2

In the wake of fans suggesting Rosario Dawson could bring Ahsoka Tano into the world of live-action, it was only a few years before that dream became a reality, and now Dawson is using those manifesting vibes to try to make a Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka happen. Dawson debuted as the figure in Season 2 of The Mandalorian before the spin-off series was announced, seemingly confirming that plans were in the works for the spinoff already, so it's also possible that Lucasfilm already knows a Season 2 is on the horizon and Dawson is merely being coy about continuing the storyline. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in August.

"I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe. We're joking about it, but I'm manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni] manifest this role," Dawson shared with Empire Magazine about a second season. "So I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that."

Following her The Mandalorian debut, Dawson went on to reprise Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, confirming how this era in Star Wars storytelling has many opportunities for characters to cross over into various projects. As far as confirmed projects go, Lucasfilm has already announced that Filoni will direct a film that will serve as the culmination of The New Republic, uniting elements of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. That film doesn't have a release date, so it's unknown if it will be meant to wrap up various storylines in a theatrical experience or if it will merely be a significant chapter in all of the characters' journeys.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian wrapped up just earlier this year, and while Lucasfilm hasn't officially confirmed it, creator Jon Favreau has already written scripts for Season 4 of the series. In this regard, Lucasfilm clearly has behind-the-scenes plans for various projects that aren't being made public yet, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming back in April that a Season 2 of Ahsoka would depend on how strongly the first season performs.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Ahsoka before it premieres on Disney+ in August.

