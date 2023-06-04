Star Wars: Ahsoka Photo Offers New Look at Live-Action Sabine Wren

When the Star Wars: Ahsoka series was first announced it wasn't fully clear to fans what the Disney+ series would be. As development continued and it eventually got in front of cameras though it became clear that the new show was clearly a live-action sequel series to the hit animated show Rebels. We figured this out not only because of where Ahsoka ended up at the conclusion of that series, but when the casting confirmed some of the roles. Among those set to appear in the series are Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. Now a new photo of the later has been revealed, offering a new look at how she'll appear in the series.

The new image comes by the way of Empire, who also spoke with Bordizzo about her role in the series. Given the gap of time between Rebels and the Ahsoka series, and the lingering disappearance of Ezra Bridger, that missing peice of the puzzle will be a big thing on her mind. "She feels an obligation to him," Bordizzo said. "When they freed Lothal, she was given this hero status. But she doesn't feel that she's earned that because she lost her friend in that whole debacle. She's just focused on the promise she made to him to find him."

Star Wars: Ahsoka's first teaser trailer was released at this year's Star Wars Celebration event, showing off the return of these Rebels character sto the franchise but also offering a tease of newcomers and fan-favorites. Bordizzo even spoke with ComicBook.com at the event, teasing her training to become her character.

"It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time. If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it."

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.