Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Confirms Live-Action Rebels Characters

Straight from Star Wars Celebration comes official word from Lucasfilm that the upcoming Ahsoka TV series for Disney+ will feature live-action characters from the Star Wars Rebels TV series. A sizzle reel of footage was shown at the end which revealed that Hera, Ezra, and Sabine will all appear in the TV show. Casting was only confirmed for one of the characters though with actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo set to play Sabine in live-action! Another surprise from the panel was the arrival of actress Rosario Dawson, who made her debut on stage with none other than Rebels droid Chopper, confirming he would also appear in the series.

"I feel like I've just been adopted into a new family," Liu said on the panel. "I feel that way about everyone I work with but also the fans. It's just the most welcoming, creative.. .I have never experienced anything like this. Set is going really well. I can't say a thing. I know how much Sabine means to a lot of people in this room. In watching Rebels, she's come to mean a hell of a lot to me and I know how much she means to Dave so I think you guys are gonna be really excited about the journey she's about to have."

It's unclear who will be playing the roles of Hera and Ezra in the series as of this writing, or how big of a role they'll have, but the sizzle reel of footage showed their ship The Ghost and confirmed they would be around. As fans may recall, Ahsoka's TV series was set-up in The Mandalorian as she continues her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and seemingly answers about Ezra's whereabouts.

The panel for the series confirmed that they've just wrapped their third week of production on the series, with Dawson adding: "It's been amazing. I was so excited that Dave actually posted when we started, we started filming on my birthday may 9. Last night was the end of our third week."

"Ahsoka is a continuous story," Filoni said recently about the series. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

The Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series is confirmed to premiere in 2023 alongside season three of The Mandalorian.