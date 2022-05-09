Star Wars Ahsoka Series Production Start Announced by Disney+

✖

Star Wars upcoming Ahsoka Tano TV series is officially in production! The start of filming on Ahsoka was announced by Disney+ over social media, with a director's chair in front of playback monitors showing a familiar-looking black cowboy hat draped over one corner. Fans of Ahsoka Tano know that hat belongs to Dave Filoni, the Star Wars TV guru who helped make a Ahsoka a franchise icon in the Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, before bringing her into live-action (played by Rosario Dawnson) for The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. Now, Ahsoka will finally get the big spotlight to herself...

The monitors in this production announcement photo will be instant sources of scrutiny for Star Wars fans, as they zoom in and enhance to see what kind of setting this particular sound stage set piece is depicting. There's already a lot of scrutiny on the Ahsoka series from Star Wars animation fans, as the show is picking up one of the biggest cliffhangers the animated shows left hanging...

Ahsoka Tano was the padawan of Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars Prequels – but the two had a major falling out that shattered Ahsoka's faith in the Jedi Order. Ahsoka chose to follow her own path as the Clone Wars ended; she helped free Mandalore from the Darth Maul's grip, and barely survived Order 66. After years in hiding, Ahsoka assisted the Rebel Alliance in its formative days and even dueled Darth Vader during a pivotal mission. Rebels ended with Ahsoka and others facing the maniacal threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn – a war that ended with Thrawn and Ahsoka's friend and Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger being lost in the unknown regions of space. As we saw during Ahsoka's live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, she is still very much hunting for Thrawn – and subsequently, Ezra.

Star Wars will be keeping its formula for live-action TV alive in Ahsoka, by giving fans live-action adapations of popular characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Thrawn, and Ezra. Fans are excited that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be joining the Star Wars Universe in the series, and that Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) will also be involved, following his appearance in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

Ahsoka is now in production and will stream on Disney+.