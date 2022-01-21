Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Adds Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Star Wars: Ahsoka has officially found its latest star. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series, which is expected to begin production this spring in California. It is currently unknown at this point who Winstead will be playing in the series. The actress is best known for her roles as Helena Bertinelli / Huntress in the 2020 DC film Birds of Prey and Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, as well as starring roles in Kate and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Winstead will join a cast that is led by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who previously made her live-action debut in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The cast also includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Borddizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno in a currently-unknown role.

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character. The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

“It’s thrilling, I gotta tell you,” Filoni recently shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. “It’s something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it’s kind of startling when you’re sitting there, and now you have to do it.”

“I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it’s interesting to see how it’s evolved,” the writer pointed out. “Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

