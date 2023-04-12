Star Wars: Andy Serkis Would "Love" to Direct Project for Franchise

After helping bring Supreme Leader Snoke to life for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actor Andy Serkis returned to the galaxy far, far away for an integral role in Star Wars: Andor, but that might not be his only return to the franchise, as he recently expressed his interest in possibly directing something for Star Wars. While Serkis didn't outright confirm that he had a specific idea that he wanted to explore, the number of TV shows in the works at Disney+ and the impressive directors that have come in to helm episodes could see Serkis getting the call to come in and helm a chapter in a series.

Speaking with Screen Rant about the idea of directing for Star Wars, Serkis confirmed, "I would love to. I really would genuinely. I think that this universe holds a huge fascination for me. I think I am one of the rare actors who's had the opportunity to play two characters in it. But I would love to."

Having previously directed feature films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mowgli, Serkis assuredly has the skills to bring a Star Wars story to life, but with his reaction not necessarily being about a specific idea surrounding a character, it would seem more likely that he could serve as a director on an episode of a series. With Taika Waititi having voiced IG-11 for The Mandalorian and also serving as a director, Serkis could potentially replicate this approach to be able to make a directing gig on Season 2 of Andor happen.

Even if Serkis won't be helming anything in the galaxy far, far away in the near future, it's still possible he could return to the franchise.

"Well, as we know is still alive, he's on Narkina 5 sitting in his cell planning his next move, man," Serkis shared with ComicBook.com about a return as Kino Loy. "I hope he's out there and I hope he comes back someday."

What might cast doubt on Serkis directing Star Wars in a more practical sense, Serkis previously teased that his filmmaking interests aren't entirely in the realm of major blockbusters.

"I've got a whole slate of films that I've been developing over the years," Serkis confessed to ComicBook.com. "Very individual and unique stories that deserve telling and I'm very excited to tell. I also get excited by the big canvas and blockbusters and all the rest of it, but having been recently through the Venom experience, I'm concentrating more on the smaller films that have no less value, but speak in a different way."

