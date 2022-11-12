Andor Director Teases Possible Andy Serkis Return

The tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," was a big hit with Star Wars fans and everyone is dying to know the fate of Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Kino decided to team up with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and lead a prison escape after finding out they would never be released. While Cassian was able to escape Narkina 5, Kino was left behind because he was unable to swim. While Kino's arc didn't end in a positive place, he didn't die onscreen, which means there's always a chance he could return. Andor director Toby Haynes recently had a chat with Entertainment Weekly, and teased there's always a chance Serkis could come back.

"Oh my God, I wish I knew," Haynes laughed when asked about Kino's fate. "I'm a fan from here on, so whether he comes back in this season or not, I don't know." He added, "I think it's open there with what happens to his storyline. He certainly wasn't killed. So we know that much. And then that's the interesting thing about [creator Tony Gilroy's] writing. If you're not dead, then who knows what's gonna happen to your character. So [his return] could happen."

Haynes added of the shocking "I can't swim" moment: "It was a surprise to us all. I had to start work on [episodes] 8 and 9 without seeing the end of episode 10, so I didn't know that he couldn't swim until that point. So it was a real shocker when I read that script." He continued, "The way that Andy played it, we were doing it where he's sort of angry and it's emotional that he's saying, 'I can't swim! I can't swim!' But then he just suddenly played it in this serene way where he was smiling and he goes, 'I've done all this and I can't actually get out, I can't swim. This is where we say goodbye.' I thought that was absolutely inspired and that was great working with Andy that he would just chuck ideas at it and you wouldn't know it until he was actually doing it. And so it was sort of thrilling."

Does Andy Serkis Want To Return To Star Wars?

During an interview with Collider, Serkis talked about returning to Andor to direct and addressed the possible return of Kino Loy.

"Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that," Serkis said about the possibility of directing in Season 2. "I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome. Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing."

The tenth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.