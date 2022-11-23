Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Hints at Andy Serkis' Return

The first season of Andor has officially come to an end and the second season went into production this week. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show's first season saw the return of some characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in addition to some fresh faces, including Andy Serkis. Serkis previously played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but this time he played Kino Loy, one of Cassian's fellow inmates on Narkina 5 who helped lead a mass breakout. Sadly, Kino was left behind because he couldn't swim, and many fans are hoping Serkis will return to the show next season.

"We didn't see him die," showrunner Tony Gilroy teased when /Film asked if Kino was dead. Of course, the number one rule of television is if you don't see a character die, they're still alive. However, considering Kino was not a part of the story in Rogue One, there's no telling if Serkis will return. While fans loved the character and are eager to see him again, things likely didn't end well for Kino, even if he is alive.

"Oh my God, I wish I knew," director Toby Haynes recently said with a laugh when Entertainment Weekly asked about Kino's fate. "I'm a fan from here on, so whether he comes back in this season or not, I don't know." He added, "I think it's open there with what happens to his storyline. He certainly wasn't killed. So we know that much. And then that's the interesting thing about [creator Tony Gilroy's] writing. If you're not dead, then who knows what's gonna happen to your character. So [his return] could happen."

Does Andy Serkis Want To Return To Andor?

During an interview with Collider, Serkis was about returning to Andor to direct and addressed the possible return of Kino Loy.

"Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that," Serkis said about the possibility of directing in Season 2. "I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing. I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome. Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing."

The first season of Andor is streaming on Disney+.