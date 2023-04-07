Star Wars: Andor's Andy Serkis Talks Possible Kino Loy Return at Celebration: "I Hope He Comes Back Someday"

The first season of Star Wars: Andor was a huge hit among critics and audiences alike, earning a 96% critics score and 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The first season of new show featured some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe in addition to some fan-favorite newcomers, including Kino Loy. The character was played by Andy Serkis, who is no stranger to Star Wars. Kino was one of Cassian's fellow inmates on Narkina 5 who helped lead a mass breakout. Sadly, Kino was left behind because he couldn't swim, and many fans are hoping Serkis will return to the show next season. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Serkis at Star Wars Celebration today, and the actor confirmed Kino is still alive and spoke about the fan reaction to the character.

"Well, as we know is still alive, he's on Narkina 5 sitting in his cell planning his next move, man," Serkis shared. "I hope he's out there and I hope he comes back someday." He added of the show's sets, "It was an amazing set because, you know, the very fact that you were walking on metal plates for weeks and weeks and weeks in bare feet with those paper suits, which were so desensitizing ... almost takes away your identity and really did make you feel that, and then, you know, constantly being in line 'on program' ... it did make you feel there was nowhere to hide."

Serkis continued, "It's really bizarre to be in a white environment and to find that energy-sapping and, you know, and then the machinery, all the machinery functioned and was built and so that everyone had to know exactly how to do their part in constructing the pieces. It was a really tough set to work on. But I think, and also because it was during COVID, so it was, there was no escape. And so there was a real sense of it being ... really hard, you know, it's hard on the head."

He added of the fan response, "I went to a comic-con in Tokyo a few months ago and there were people all dressed in the prison outfits ... I was doing photo ops with people and everyone wanted to go 'on program' for the photo ops, you know, and it was just like, 'wow, this is interesting' and this is quite early on after it had come out and then it just sort of lit up, you know, people chant 'one way out' or I'm in the street and people are shouting 'one way out.' You know, it's just like, it's incredible."

