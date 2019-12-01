Star Wars: Baby Yoda Sipping Soup Is the Internet’s New Breakout Meme

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is four episodes deep on Disney+ and there’s one character who has won over the Internet. “Baby Yoda” is easily the breakout star of the new show, sparking tons of fan art and memes. In fact, the show’s fourth episode, “Sanctuary,” saw the adorable little dude drinking soup from a mug, which has quickly turned into the Internet’s new favorite meme.

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

Currently, fans of the new show are eagerly waiting to learn more about Baby Yoda. While there’s no telling how the character will factor into the remainder of the first season – especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode – it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

Here are some of the best uses of the new soup-drinking Baby Yoda meme:

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drop on Disney+ on Fridays.