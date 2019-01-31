Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Reminds Those in the Polar Vortex to Wear Their Capes

A polar vortex has much of the United States in the grip of some of the coldest temperatures in years right now and Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams wants to make sure everyone remembers to outfit themselves appropriately to stay warm: don’t forget your cape!

The Lando Calrissian actor took to Twitter on Wednesday with the clever and friendly reminder, complete with art of Lando wearing his own cape.

Hey baby it’s really cold outside… 🎼

Thinking of everyone across the country battling below zero temperatures today. Stay safe and warm and if you have to go outside, don’t forget your cape! pic.twitter.com/mNMMvgBKWm — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 30, 2019

“Hey baby it’s really cold outside…” Williams wrote. “Thinking of everyone across the country battling below zero temperatures today. Stay safe and warm and if you have to go outside, don’t forget your cape!”

It’s solid advice and if there’s anyone who knows about the many important uses of capes, it’s Williams. The actor first donned Lando’s cape back in 1980 in The Empire Strikes Back and again in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. However, after being absent from the Star Wars universe for many years, the actor will return in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

With the upcoming film set to be the culmination of the Skywalker Saga, it’s only fitting that Williams’ Lando is returning to the galaxy far, far away. Fans are very excited for his return, and even Williams is excited. The actor shared a video of himself training last fall, getting in shape for the film.

“I can’t think of a better start to my day,” he wrote then. “Feeling fit, healthy and better than ever. Taking care of my body and mind go hand-in-hand.”

Of course, Williams isn’t the only person dispensing good advice when it comes the frigid temperatures of the polar vortex. One Illinois police department is getting in on that act as well, reminding people that when it’s this cold criminal activity is cancelled. To drive the point home, they shared photos of the Queen of Arendell herself, Elsa from Frozen, being arrested for cold-related shenanigans. I guess they’re not going to let it go, not when things are as cold as they are now.

What do you think about Williams’ cape suggestion? Let us know in the comments below (and if you happen to be impacted by the polar vortex — stay warm!)