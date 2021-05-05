Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Revenge of the 5th Exclusives Pre-Order Guide

We saw a lot of new merch released as part of the May 4th aka Star Wars Day festivities yesterday, but Hasbro saved pre-orders for their new Black Series, Vintage, and Retro Collection items until today, May 5th. That's because today is "Revenge of the 5th" - a day to celebrate the Dark Side. Many of the new releases are retailer exclusives, and we have all of the details you need to pre-order them right here. Let's start with a quick breakdown: The Black Series figure releases in this wave include a Flametrooper and Nightbrother figure in the Gaming Greats collection, an Imperial Clone Shock Trooper, and Vice Admiral Rampart. There's also a Mandalorian Death Watch electronic roleplay helmet. The Vintage Collection figure releases include an Offword Jawa, Arc Trooper Echo, and Teebo. Vintage Collection Lucasfilm 50th anniversary figure releases include a Death Star Droid, Luke Skywalker (Endor), and a Tusken Raider. Finally, the lone Retro Collection release in the Revenge of the 5th Hasbro wave is a spectacular one. This 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure looks like it was crafted out of a box of crayons - an aesthetic that's inspired by Hasbro's prototype phase figures. It follows a Darth Vader Prototype Edition figure that was released as an SDCC 2019 exclusive, and currently fetches over $100 on eBay. It appears that the color combinations on the figure can vary. Images, official descriptions, and pre-order links for each of the new figures are available in the gallery below. Keep in mind that pre-orders won't be live for most of the figures until 10am PT / 1pm ET today May 5th. Exclusives are marked and sell outs are likely. The pre-order links will be updated as new information becomes available. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. With his blaster accessory in hand, this poseable figure is sure to add a bright pop of color to any fan's STAR WARS collection. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Includes figure and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Target. Find it here on eBay after it sells out.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA (ARVALA-7) Figure "Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OFFWORLD JAWA (ARVALA-7) Figure was inspired by THE MANDALORIAN and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure "Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure was inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 accessories." Pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH TEEBO Figure "Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3/75-INCH TEEBO Figure was inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 6 accessories." Pre-orders coming soon.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH DEATH STAR DROID Figure EXCLUSIVE: Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH DEATH STAR DROID Figure, inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (ENDOR) Figure EXCLUSIVE: Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure, inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure, inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH FLAMETROOPER Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH FLAMETROOPER Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH NIGHTBROTHER WARRIOR Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH NIGHTBROTHER WARRIOR Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH VICE ADMIRAL RAMPART Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Detailed to look like the character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH VICE ADMIRAL RAMPART Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart. You can find the rest of Hasbro's The Bad Batch Black Series figures right here.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH IMPERIAL CLONE SHOCK TROOPER Figure EXCLUSIVE: "Detailed to look like the Imperial Clone Shock Trooper character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH IMPERIAL CLONE SHOCK TROOPER Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.