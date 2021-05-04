Grab Star Wars: The Bad Batch Black Series Figures For Star Wars Day 2021

It's Star Wars Day 2021, and the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series is now streaming on Disney+. There will be tons of new product releases to celebrate the event, and fans will be undoubtedly be rushing to get their hands on them.

With that in mind, Hasbro has already released 6-inch Black Series figures for Bad Batch members Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Tech along with an Elite Squad Trooper. It might be a good idea to reserve them before the Star Wars Day 2021 premiere rush, and we have all of the details to do just that right here. A breakdown of each figure and where to pre-order it is available below followed by a gallery of images.

A synopsis of Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads:

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on May 4th on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.