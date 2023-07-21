Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2023 Figures, Mandalorian R2-D2 Revealed (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is in full swing, and Hasbro is all over it with tons of reveals expected in their Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. One of these reveals is happening exclusively right here at ComicBook.com. We have your first look at The Black Series holiday-themed figures for 2023 along with a bonus R2-D2 figure inspired by the iconic droid's appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Christmas in July, indeed!

Below you'll find a list of the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figures followed by a gallery of images. In our opinion, the collection is extra fun this year with Ewok, Jawa, Mandalorian Scout, Purger Trooper (our favorite), Snowtrooper, and KX Security Droid in festive attire. Each figure also comes with a special accessory like miniature Porg and BD-1 toys, Anzellan and Salacious B. Crumb figures, and more.

Note that pre-order details weren't available at the time of writing, but if the 2022 Black Series Holiday Edition launch is anything to go by, these figures will be spread out as retailer exclusives with an official launch in November. This article will be updated when pre-orders go live, so stay tuned. In the meantime, keep tabs on this page for details on Hasbro's lineup of SDCC 2023 pre-orders.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including a cloak in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a Porg toy and 3 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including the Mandalorian Scout's armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a 6-inch-scale Anzellan figure and 3 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a BD-1 toy and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including Jawa's cloak in festive colors, and packaging. Includes 2 figures and 1 accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) – $27.99: Features holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with a BD-1 toy and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R2-D2 (ARTOO-DETOO) – $24.99: Inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. As Luke Skywalker ushers Grogu into his Jedi training, he's accompanied by R2-D2, who is particularly enthused to encounter the foundling. Includes figure and 6 accessories.

You can keep up with all of the latest news and exclusive product drops at San Diego Comic-Con right here.