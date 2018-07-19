‘Star Wars’ Black Series Bespin Han Solo, Rebel Trooper, and Tobias Beckett Figures Are Here

Three new Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch figures from Hasbro have been unveiled and are now available to pre-order: Bespin Han Solo from The Empire Strikes Back, Rebel Trooper, and Tobias Beckett from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

You can pre-order all three figures right here with shipping slated for August. We have to say that the new face printing processes that Hasbro has been employing with Black Series figures has been a real game changer for the series. The Bespin Han Solo figure will probably be the hottest figure of the bunch, and the likeness of Harrison Ford is definitely a step up from what Hasbro has produced in the past.

On a related note, Hasbro recently added the Z6 Riot Control Baton to The Black Series Force FX lineup! This is a 1:1 full scale replica modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It features light effects, movie sounds, a metal handle, vibrating motor, and prongs that actually flip-out automatically.

You can pre-order one right here for $199.99 with free shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with roleplay items from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.”

“Imagine wielding the electrifying power of the First Order Riot Control Stormtrooper with the Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A true-to-story replica of one of the weapons of the First Order Stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this authentically-designed Z6 Riot Baton is complemented by a real metal handle and flip-to-activate mechanism for full baton extension. The Force FX Z6 Riot Baton also features authentic movie sound effects, a vibrating motor on the baton handle, and a stand for display.”

Finally, Hasbro also unveiled The Vintage Collection Rogue One Imperial Combat Assault Tank / Hovertank recently, and it can be pre-ordered right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for August.

The Imperial Combat Assault Tank may be from Rogue One, but has that vintage Kenner style in spades. One of the best things about it is the awesome weathering on the pant job – it looks absolutely fantastic. It also includes accessories like a pilot figure, cargo, and more.

