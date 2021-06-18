New Star Wars The Black Series Figures: Clone Wars, Bad Batch, and The Power of the Force Arrive Today

As part of their Fan Celebration yesterday, Hasbro unveiled several new figures in the Star Wars: The Black Series lineup that cover The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+, the Clone Wars series that came before it, and their Lucasfilm 50th anniversary collection (with retro Power of the Force cardbacks!)

A full list of Hasbro's new Star Wars: The Black Series figures can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered and an image gallery. Several of the figures are exclusives and there's a good chance that they will sell out very quickly, so be ready at launch time. Keep in mind that pre-orders will not begin until today, June 18th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, so the links will be inactive until that time.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Clone Captain Rex Figure - Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive) for $29.99: Includes blasters and a cloak.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Crosshair (Imperial) Figure - Pre-order at Walmart (Exclusive) for $24.99: Includes blaster and pack accessories.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Clone Trooper (212Th Battalion) Figure - Pre-order at Walgreens (Exclusive) for $22.99: Includes blaster accessory. Note that Walgreens may not have this figure up on time.

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-Inch Greedo Figure - Pre-order at shopDisney for $26.49: Includes blaster accessory and Power of the Force-themed packaging.

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-Inch Han Solo Figure - Pre-order at shopDisney for $26.49: Includes blaster accessories and Power of the Force-themed packaging.

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-Inch Luke Skywalker Figure - Pre-order at shopDisney for $26.49: Includes lightsaber and binocular accessories with Power of the Force-themed packaging.

While you're at it you might want to check out the big Black Series and Vintage Collection wave that Hasbro debuted as part of their "I am Your Father's Day" livestream event earlier this month. The full details on the figures and where they can be pre-ordered can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.