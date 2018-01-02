‘Star Wars’ Black Series DJ, Island Journey Rey, and Captain Rex Figures Now Available to Order

Three big new releases in Hasbro’s 6-inch Star Wars Black Series lineup are ready to join your collection! This includes DJ and Island Journey Rey, who were first previewed at NYCC back in October. The Captain Rex figure is also available to pre-order in standard Black Series packaging. It was previously available as a HASCON exclusive.

Hardcore collectors can also opt to go with the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 15 Case which is available to pre-order now with shipment slated for January. The case includes the following individually packaged figures:

• 1x SW E7 FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER

• 1x SW E7 CAPTAIN PHASMA

• 1x SW E5 BL LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 1x SW E6 BL ROYAL GUARD

• 1x SW E8 CAPTAIN POE DAMERON

• 1x SW E8 BL FOXTROT 1 BROWN

• 1x SW E8 BL BETA 3

• 1x SW CW BL CAPTAIN REX

Odds are that these figures will be difficult to find in stores so your best bet is to secure them online – and quickly. These will probably sell out fast – especially the DJ figure (which looks pretty fantastic) and the Wave 15 case.

Black Series Lando Calrissian (in Skiff disguise), and bounty hunters 4-LOM and Dengar were also revealed alongside DJ and Island Journey Rey at NYCC, so we expect those figures to go up for pre-order soon as well. When they do, we will definitely let you know.

