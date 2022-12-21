Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Figures: Scout Trooper With Grogu Back In Stock

Hasbro's lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season launched last month, and there have been several stock changes since then. A breakdown of the updates can be found below, but we'll start right here with the Scout Trooper with Grogu figure, which launched as a Walmart exclusive (apparently, they cancelled a lot of customer orders), but can now be found here at Entertainment Earth for the standard price of $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22). The figure features a Scout Trooper in a Grogu sweater who is carrying the little guy in bag that we assume is for gift-giving and not for punching.

Walmart also unloaded their exclusive Star Wars The Black Series Werewolf Wookiee (Halloween Edition) here at Entertainment Earth, where it is also priced at the standard $27.99. Accessories include a Halloween bucket filled with beskar that's wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. There's even a scary Bogling buddy!

The rest of the holiday Black Series holiday wave is loaded with highlights like a Mandalorian figure in the ugliest of ugly sweaters. A Wookie figure that looks like Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster from Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a gingerbread Phase II Clone Trooper, and a Protocol Droid dressed like an elf.

The figures in this wave come with companions that include a Bogling, BD Droid, and a Porg. There are also various weapon accessories. Again, we have to assume that these weapons will assault their enemies with joy and friendship during the holiday season. A full breakdown of the collection can be found in the gallery below with their current availability status. Note that these Christmas Star Wars Black Series figures are a sequel to the wave released in 2020. Most of the new figures were actually revealed last year, but didn't launch thanks to supply chain issues.