Star Wars Day 2024 CASETiFY iPhone and Android Collection Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CASETiFY has launched new cases and accessories for May the 4th.

CASETiFY, makers of high-end cases and accessories for iPhone and Android, are back with a new collaboration with Lucasfilm as part of the Star Wars Day aka May the 4th festivities. This time around, they're taking their inspiration from the dark side and the Phantom Menace, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024.

The collection is headlined by a laser-engraved Death Star Aluminium Case, a Darth Vader Leather Embossed Case, and a Darth Vader power bank, though a variety of cases inspired by the Death Star, Darth Vader's helmet, storm troopers, the Empire's crest, and more are available here at the CASETiFY website priced at $38 – $112 USD. Note the collection is a limited edition, so they won't be around for long. Previous Star Wars case collections have sold out quickly.

The Star Wars designs extend to accessories made for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, iPads and CASETiFY' Snappy ecosystem including wireless MagSafe chargers, Power Banks, and Card Holder Stands.

While you're at it, make sure to check out our extensive list of all the big product drops and deals that are happening on Star Wars Day 2024. The lineup includes LEGO sets, limited edition ligthsaber replicas, giant Darth Vader figures, apparel, hot sauce, blue milk, and much much more.