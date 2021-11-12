Boba Fett Alternate Suit Designs Revealed In Star Wars Disney+ Special

Boba Fett is now a worldwide icon thanks to Star Wars, and is finally set to take the spotlight in the upcoming limited series, The Book of Boba Fett. However, with Boba Fett being bigger and more popular than ever, Lucasfilm is taking a minute to retrace the character’s unlikely trajectory from bit player to one of the biggest mascots of Star Wars. The new Disney+ documentary special Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett has been released in time for Disney+ Deay, and it opens with one of the juiciest reveals Star Wars fans could’ve hoped for: a look at the designs that came before the Boba Fett we know!

Director Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger) appears in Under the Helmet to talk about his time as art director on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and working with the late, great, Ralph McQuarrie to design the character of Boba Fett. After Star Wars became a worldwide phenomenon, Johnston and McQuarrie had the daunting task of expanding George Lucas’ galaxy far far away into something much bigger and wildly imaginative. Johnston and McQuarrie traded sketches back and forth for what would eventually become the Boba Fett character – you can get a look at some of that early concept art below!

As you can see, the amount of work that went into making Boba Fett who he is in Star Wars was an extensive one. Based on some of the designs, it’s also just as clear that Boba’s design probably influenced quite a lot of Star Wars that came after him – be it the later warrior culture and armor of Mandalore, or the various divisions of Storm Troopers that would appear (and continue to appear) in later Star Wars works.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison has played Jango Fett in the Star Wars Prequels and Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. He will return for The Book of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand co-starring. The Limited Series will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.