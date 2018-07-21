Star Wars: Deadpool Creator Claims the Merc with a Mouth Could Kill Boba Fett

Two of the most iconic mercenaries in history are Boba Fett and Deadpool, with each character appealing to fans for different reasons. While they don’t occupy the same universe, co-creator of Deadpool Rob Liefeld claims that, were the two to enter into combat, Deadpool would easily come out on top.

“Oh my gosh, okay, one of the greatest fights you’d ever see, right? But you can’t beat Deadpool,” Liefeld shared with The Star Wars Show. “You just can’t. I stole Wolverine’s healing factor, Marvel let me. I’m like, ‘Hey, can I make that he was part of the Weapon X thing and can he have…yeah, okay, yeah, I can do that? Click.’ There may be this other character, a Caped Crusader, and these guys make some really good fan films and I’m like, ‘Oh, they made one of the Caped Crusader guy versus Deadpool.’ There’s no way that battle ends without Deadpool killing the Caped Crusader. There’s no way. There’s not one instance. I don’t care how smart he is, he does not get one up on [him]. You can’t kill him. You can blow a hole through him and he’ll go, ‘Hey Boba.’”

The creator even went on to note a specific issue he created that drew similarities between the Marvel universe and the galaxy far, far away.

“In New Mutants #98, Deadpool is Boba Fett, Cable is Han Solo, and Deadpool mentions that he’s working for a benefactor named Tolliver and Tolliver’s Jabba the Hutt,” Liefeld pointed out. “I wore everything on my sleeve. Jabba the Hutt hired Boba Fett to get Han Solo, except you’re called Deadpool, Cable, and Tolliver. I love Boba Fett, but, I’m not gonna lie to you, teenage Rob Liefeld, Return of the Jedi, when he got knocked off the platform into the Sarlaac, I was like, ‘What? I invested all that time and all those mail-aways?’ Not his finest moment. That is weak, what are you doing to my favorite character?”

Liefeld might have a strong connection to Deadpool because he co-created him, but he isn’t ruling out other Star Wars characters possibly killing him.

“Do I think Deadpool would have a problem with him, as much as I love him? No,” Liefeld confessed. “Darth Vader may be different. I saw what he did at the end of Rogue One, that was scary. Darth could separate Deadpool into enough pieces that would never form again.”

The big distinction that would make Deadpool face a worthy adversary was apparently dependent upon whether they were familiar with the Force.

“Boba Fett doesn’t have the Force. Did I miss the memo where it’s The Star Wars Show and your guy has to win? No, this isn’t happening,” Liefeld joked. “Deadpool would totally win in this scenario.”

He added, “He’s a regenerating character, so I’d like to reiterate again, there’s no possible way that Boba Fett beats Deadpool. Maybe some Force-wielding badass like Yoda.”

Maybe if George Lucas weighs in on the matter, we can get a more definitive answer.

Who do you think would win in a fight?

[H/T YouTube, Star Wars]