Star Wars: Boba Fett's Holiday Special Segment and Ewok Movies Are Coming to Disney+

Coming to Disney+ next month are some long-forgotten entries into the Star Wars franchise, which includes the made-for-TV movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, as well as the animated "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee," which debuted in 1978's The Star Wars Holiday Special. Between last year's debut of a LEGO-themed Holiday Special and the official release of one segment from the infamous 1978 project, some might think that an official release of the variety show could be just over the horizon, but given that "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee" was previously available on the saga's Blu-ray release back in 2011, the Disney+ debut will merely make it more readily available to those who don't collect physical media.

These aren't the only somewhat obscure Star Wars titles coming to the streaming service, as the animated Star Wars: Ewoks and Star Wars: Clone Wars will also join the platform. As opposed to the more well-known Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Clone Wars came from Genndy Tartakovsky and were released following the theatrical debut of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. At the time, these canonical adventures helped set the stage for what audiences would witness in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, including the introduction of General Grievous, but Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm relegated this series to the non-canonical "Legends" corner of the franchise. Despite not being canon, Clone Wars was received well by both fans and critics alike.

Following the massive success of Star Wars: A New Hope, every form of media wanted to cash-in on the franchise, resulting in George Lucas agreeing to the development of The Star Wars Holiday Special. The project featured comedic sketches and musical numbers, all set within the aesthetic of Star Wars, which included appearances from Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. The Holiday Special was so disappointing that Lucasfilm has never released it in whole in any official capacity and only exists on bootlegs recorded from the night of the broadcast. However, with "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee" seeing Boba Fett's debut, the overall endeavor wasn't without its merits. In fact, The Mandalorian has featured a number of direct references to the Holiday Special, including the signature weapon the title character has been known to use, which was previously wielded by Fett.

After the completion of the original trilogy, the two made-for-TV Ewoks movies took place in the years between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The first saw a family crash-landing on the Forest Moon of Endor, with the two children being separated from their parents as the Ewoks attempted to reunite them. The second film saw the daughter of this family getting caught in a major conflict between the Ewoks and marauders.

