Boba Fett Trademark: New Lucasfilm Filing Has Star Wars Fans Excited
If Star Wars fans didn't think they could get more hyped (what with The Mandalorian season 2 about to premiere), they were wrong. Word is spreading online about how Lucasfilm has apparently filed a new trademark for its Boba Fett name, and the potential implications have Star Wars fans buzzing with speculation and excitement. After all, it's already known that Boba Fett will be making a return to the Star Wars Universe in The Mandalorian season 2, played by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison. Could Boba Fett (finally) be headed for his own Star Wars Solo project?
Read below to see what Star Wars fans have to say:
New Boba Fett Filing
New Lucasfilm "Boba Fett" filing (10/23/2020) via USPTO #bobafett #starwars #lucasfilm #trademarks pic.twitter.com/UN347dRVc2— Yakface.com (@yak_face) October 29, 2020
Here's the official "Boba Fett" trademark that Lucasfilm has now filed.prevnext
Last Time We Saw This..
An update to the 2010 one. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/nxYcxEIxgg— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) October 29, 2020
Last time we some movement on this was a decade ago. Hopefully something actually happens, this time.prevnext
New Merch?
I think it means they're getting ready to drop merch. Which means there's a reason. They didn't want to spoil The Child and it looks like they're waiting to the last minute with him. But that's just me.— KaySaber (@KaySabe) October 29, 2020
One leading theory is that Lucasfilm is getting ready to drop new Boba Fett merchandise, based on the character's new design for The Mandalorian season 2. Like The Child (Baby Yoda), Lucasfilm will wait until Boba Fett appears in The Mandalorian before releasing any merchandise.prevnext
Boba Fett Books
Series of Boba Fett books ... filling in the gap of time between him crawling out of the Sarlacc Pit and when we see him in The Mandalorian. 👏👏👏👏👏👏— Aaron Quinton (@AaronQuinton78) October 29, 2020
Other theories look at the specifics of the trademark and conclude that a new Boba Fett novel could be on the way. The character does need a lot of backstory filled in between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian - a book could do that.prevnext
Backdoor Movie?
Is this why Boba is in The Mandalorian, as a back door way to do a movie? Sounds interesting.— Andrés Diaz 🇵🇷 (@fvgsocial) October 29, 2020
When the Boba Fett trademark was updated in the 2010s, it was during a time of rumors that Boba Fett will be one of the Star Wars Standalone movies. Could that finally be coming to pass?prevnext
The Re-Up?
Probably just refilling the trademark? I’m not 100% sure how that stuff works— BLUE HARVEST (@BlueHarvestPod) October 29, 2020
We are not trademark experts either. Is this just standard practice?prevnext
HE'S THE FETT!
HES BOBA THE FETT— boba fett !! ★ (@sleepyfetts) October 29, 2020
That backpack better have jetpacks - am I right? We want that full Fett experience!prevnext
THIS IS THE WAY
October 29, 2020
You knew it was coming.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 starts streaming on Disney+ this week.prev