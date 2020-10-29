Boba Fett Trademark: New Lucasfilm Filing Has Star Wars Fans Excited

By Kofi Outlaw

If Star Wars fans didn't think they could get more hyped (what with The Mandalorian season 2 about to premiere), they were wrong. Word is spreading online about how Lucasfilm has apparently filed a new trademark for its Boba Fett name, and the potential implications have Star Wars fans buzzing with speculation and excitement. After all, it's already known that Boba Fett will be making a return to the Star Wars Universe in The Mandalorian season 2, played by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison. Could Boba Fett (finally) be headed for his own Star Wars Solo project?

Read below to see what Star Wars fans have to say:

New Boba Fett Filing

Here's the official "Boba Fett" trademark that Lucasfilm has now filed. 

Last Time We Saw This..

Last time we some movement on this was a decade ago. Hopefully something actually happens, this time. 

New Merch?

One leading theory is that Lucasfilm is getting ready to drop new Boba Fett merchandise, based on the character's new design for The Mandalorian season 2. Like The Child (Baby Yoda), Lucasfilm will wait until Boba Fett appears in The Mandalorian before releasing any merchandise. 

Boba Fett Books

Other theories look at the specifics of the trademark and conclude that a new Boba Fett novel could be on the way. The character does need a lot of backstory filled in between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian - a book could do that. 

Backdoor Movie?

When the Boba Fett trademark was updated in the 2010s, it was during a time of rumors that Boba Fett will be one of the Star Wars Standalone movies. Could that finally be coming to pass? 

The Re-Up?

We are not trademark experts either. Is this just standard practice? 

HE'S THE FETT!

That backpack better have jetpacks - am I right? We want that full Fett experience! 

THIS IS THE WAY

You knew it was coming. 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 starts streaming on Disney+ this week. 

