Ever since the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian went into production, there have been rumors about the potential return of iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett. While not really a Mandalorian, Boba Fett is the most well-known character to don the armor and has been the subject of fan theories for decades. Ahead of Season 2 of the acclaimed Disney+ series, it was reported that actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels trilogy, would be playing Boba Fett in the new installment. That report was proven true on Friday, at the end of the Season 2 premiere.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

There's a bait-and-switch early on in the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2, in which a man in Boba Fett's armor shows up in a cantina in Mos Pelgo. That man turns out to be Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant, the settlement's sheriff who bought the armor from a group of Jawas. After helping Vanth kill a krayt dragon, Din Djarin takes Boba Fett's armor with him, back to the Razor Crest. It's here that we get the first glimpse of Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian, likely playing Boba Fett.

(Photo: Disney+)

When Mando rides off into the desert in the episode's final moments, a figure is seen watching him from a nearby cliff, Tatooine's twin suns setting in front of him, The man is revealed to be Morrison, and it's implied that he's playing Boba Fett, given his fixation with the man riding away with a suit of green armor.

Boba Fett was seemingly killed at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, when he was pushed into into a sarlacc pit. However, since no one ever actually saw him die, fans have always believed he could have survived. The Mandalorian made that possible by explaining that krayt dragons can actually eat a sarlacc, which would potentially help improve Boba Fett's chances.

In the prequel trilogy, Morrison played the character Jango Fett, the man who was used to creat all of the clones for the Clone Army. He kept one of the young clones as his son, naming him Boba. Given that the bounty hunter was a clone of his father, it makes sense for Morrison to play both characters.

Were you expecting to see Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season premiere? What did you think of his new, weathered look? Let us know in the comments!