Star Wars Confirms Book of Boba Fett Connections to The Last Jedi & Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars has confirmed some key connections between events recently seen in The Book of Boba Fett and pivotal moments of The Last Jedi and Revenge of the Sith films. Of course, diehard Star Wars fans were onto it right from the start, but thanks to the Star Wars official site it can now be said with confidence that The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 reveals the beginnings of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi school (seen in The Last Jedi flashbacks), as well as the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, which was overrun by Clone Troopers during Order 66.

New Jedi School of The Last Jedi

In The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) recounts to Rey (Daisy Ridley) how he started the Jedi school – in a secretive location on an unnamed planet – where he trained the next generation of Jedi. Ben Solo became Luke’s greatest student – but also his greatest failure. When Luke succame to fear of Ben’s power, the young student’s emotional backlash ended with the school in ruins, and Ben set on the path of becoming Kylo Ren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars comics (like the Kylo Ren origin mini-series) have given us wider glimpses at Luke’s school and the students he trained; now The Book of Boba Fett reveals how R2-D2 and a squad of ant-droids first built the school – and that Grogu was, in fact, its first student.

Grogu Survived Order 66

The other big reveal Star Wars movie connection in The Book of Boba Fett‘s “From the Desert A Stranger Comes” is that Grogu was in The Jedi Temple on Coruscant when it was overrun by Clone Troopers (and Anakin Skywalker) during Palpatine bloody Order 66 attack on the Jedi. Star Wars fans have been doing CSI-level analysis on what exact location it was in Grogu’s flashback to that horrific night – now no speculation is needed. Fans will continue to pitch theories about which three Jedi died protecting Grogu in the temple; who it actually was that smuggled the youngling out; and what happened between then and when Grogu ended up being a lab rat target of the Imperial Remnants.

With these kinds of big connective threads – and so many more from Star Wars animation and comics – already established, the only question left is whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will bring it all together for an epic Avengers-style finale. With the finale teaser poster already featuring Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Black Krrsantan, Cad Bane, The Hutt Twins, Cobb Vanth, Mando, Grogu, Danny Trejo – oh, and Boba Fett and Fennec Shand too – this could be a convergence of Star Wars properties the likes of which we’ve never seen!

The Book of Boba Fett (and Revenge of the Sith and The Last Jedi) are all streaming on Disney+.