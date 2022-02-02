Star Wars: Who Saved Grogu from Order 66?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett took yet another detour, tying the show back to popular characters from . As expected, we got a little time with Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, and finally received some concrete information about his backstory. A single flashback scene answered a major question about the adorable character’s origins, and his place in the overall Star Wars story, but it also created an even bigger mystery in the process.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett! Continue reading at your own risk…

The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth chapter spends some time with Luke Skywalker and Grogu as the latter receives his Jedi training. In an effort to learn more about where Grogu came from, Luke placed a hand on the small being’s head and brought forth a pivotal memory. The scene officially confirms that Grogu was in the Jedi Temple during Order 66, the execution of all Jedi.

Grogu’s flashback shows Clone Troopers killing a couple of Jedi in front of him, but it doesn’t last long enough to reveal how the Child makes it out alive. We don’t know who saved Grogu from the slaughter.

It could be that the Clones, or even Anakin, opted to spare Grogu, but what we saw of Anakin on that fateful night doesn’t inspire much confidence in that theory. He was likely rescued, and there could be a clue hidden in the flashback scene. As one fan on Reddit points out, the markings on the doors in Grogu’s flashback seem to align with the crest of disgraced Jedi Barriss Offee. Barriss saw the dangers of the Jedi Order and the Republic working together, but she took some extreme measures to stop it. She wound up bombing the Jedi Temple and framing Ahsoka Tano for it. When Anakin eventually revealed the truth, she was taken into custody by the Jedi. The symbol on the wall could indicate that Grogu was near Offee’s quarters when Order 66 took place. The commotion of the event may have allowed her to escape, perhaps taking Grogu with her and saving his life.

Most Jedi were killed during Order 66, so there aren’t a lot of options out there. If Mace Windu did survive the fall from Palpatine’s office, he could be a candidate, having returned to the Temple to try and save who he could. There’s potential for a savior whose identity isn’t yet known.

