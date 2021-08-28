The Book of Boba Fett EP Promises Series Will "Overdeliver" and Blow Minds

✖

When Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+ later this year, fans can expect their wildest Star Wars dreams to come true...and then some. Boba Fett executive producer Robert Rodriguez was recently asked about the series and while he couldn't say anything about the plot, he did take time to mention it'll exceed fan's wildest imaginations.

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December… Wait until you see what’s coming," Rodriguez recently told Collider. "It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

Rodriguez has been a frequent collaborator with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni thanks to some directing gigs on The Mandalorian Seasons One and Two. While working on Star Wars properties, Rodriguez uses Industrial Light and Magic's revolutionary "Volume" technology, even though the filmmaker says he likely won't use it on his own personal projects.

“At first I thought maybe it made the most sense for a series because you could have loads that you could reuse and places you can come back to often that would be impossible to get to on a regular basis in a series," Rodriguez added. "I don't know if I would use it very much in a movie where it's just one-off scenes that are done. They're only a couple minutes long and then you never go back to that location again. Like on a sequel to We Can Be Heroes even I was thinking ‘Would I even use the volume? Or would I shoot a traditional green screen again?’ Because I got some pretty cool stuff.”

