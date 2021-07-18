The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly in Production

✖

As it turns out, Pedro Pascal is one of the busiest men in Hollywood. The actor is currently filming The Last of Us, and is expected to begin filming The Mandalorian Season Three sometime soon if he hasn't already. After all, the show's third batch of episodes has reportedly already started filming in Manhattan Beach, at The Volume complex crafted by Industrial Light and Magic.

The news comes from American Cinematographer in a piece that breaks down how crew members have been able to use the technology in new and innovative ways.

"Shows that planned to leverage in-camera VFX from the start include two that will be shot using StageCraft, Industrial Light & Magic’s real-time animation pipeline for LED volumes: The Book of Boba Fett, which will be released later this year, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, set for release in 2022," the magazine writes. "Both series will use the same volume initially built for The Mandalorian in Manhattan Beach, Calif. More Star Wars shows, including Andor, are in production at Pinewood Studios in England, where ILM has built another large StageCraft volume. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is now in production."

For the uninitiated, The Volume is a massive screen used on indoor sound stages that allows filmmakers to flip into entirely new scenes with a few clicks of the mouse. To date, ILM has four locations where it runs StageCraft (the outfit's official name for the tech) services: two Volumes in at Manhattan Beach Studios, another at Pinewood Studios in London, and a fourth at Fox Studios Australia.

Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder used the Atlanta location to film large parts of the fourth Thor flick.

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to his Disney+ Christmas 2021. The Mandalorian Season Three has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

