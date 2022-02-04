Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Fan Edit Recreates Cad Bane’s Clone Wars Look

The otherworldly nature of the galaxy far, far away means that Star Wars viewers have been treated to bizarre characters and creatures for decades, with Lucasfilm creatives regularly showing off their ambitions with character designs. However, a character that looks a specific way in one medium might not look the way fans expect in another medium, which would include the bounty hunter Cad Bane. Previously having debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his look could be created more organically, with his recent appearance in the live-action Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett forcing some tweaks being made to his design. YouTube channel Cinematic Captures took the bounty hunter’s appearance in the series and gave it a bit of an overhaul to more accurately reflect how the character appears in animation, which you can check out in the video below. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.

Even though Bane didn’t look exactly like his animated counterpart, the series honored his look authentically enough for audiences to immediately recognize the figure. When looking at the fan edit of the sequence, the major changes are the saturation of his blue-colored skin and slight tweaks to his facial structure. With how much time has passed since audiences last saw Bane, some fans have even speculated that his skin color was intentionally toned down to convey the passage of time.

Bane isn’t the first beloved character from animation to make the jump to live-action, with Season 2 of The Mandalorian featuring appearances from beloved animated characters Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano. With Bo-Katan being much more humanoid, actor Katee Sackhoff has a strong resemblance to her animated counterpart, and while Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka had some slight modifications, she was instantly recognizable as Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan.

The series might be titled “The Book of Boba Fett,” but especially in recent episodes, Fett hasn’t been the entire focus, as Din Djarin earned an entire standalone episode, which was followed by an episode featuring Ahsoka, Grogu, and even Luke Skywalker. With only one more episode to go in this series and with the number of unexpected stars dropping by the narrative already, we won’t be surprised if another beloved figure from any corner of the franchise makes an appearance.

Check out the season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett when it debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.

