The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Concept Art: “From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” After the return of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), it’s the return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Graham Hamilton) trains Padawan Grogu to master the ways of the Force in the latest chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. Back on Tatooine, from the desert comes a danger: infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton and Dorian Kingi), who warns Freetown marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) the desert planet belongs to the Pyke Syndicate.

Under the watchful eye of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Grogu’s teacher, Master Luke Skywalker, the Foundling faces a difficult decision as the prospective first student of Skywalker’s New Jedi Order. On Tatooine, Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) face a simpler decision: hire more muscle to go to war with the Pykes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After convincing the three crime families of Mos Espa to remain neutral, Fett has his muscle: armored bounty hunter Din Djarin, the Wookie bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), and Drash (Sophie Thatcher) and the Mods. After Djarin reunites with the marshall in an attempt to recruit the people of Freetown as foot soldiers in Fett’s war with the Pykes, Bane blasts down the town’s deputy (JJ Dashnaw), out-shoots Vanth, and growls a threat: “Tatooine belongs to the Syndicate. As long as the spice keeps running, everyone will be left alone.”

As House Fett prepares for all-out war over Tatooine, see the concept art from “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” in the gallery below. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett airs its first season finale Wednesday, February 9, on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Friend

The Teacher

The Temple

The Starfighter

The Marshall

The Jedi

The Padawan

The Stranger

The Lightsaber

The Test

The Syndicate

The Sanctuary

The Master

The Choice