Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Reveals Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Directed Episodes

The spinoff series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was filmed earlier this year, with news being unveiled that The Mandalorian director Robert Rodriguez was involved in directing some of that series, while star Temuera Morrison recently confirmed that the series also saw the returns of directors Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Given that the new series was first teased in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, clearly this spinoff will feature not only some narrative connections to that adventure, but likely some stylistic similarities, thanks to the filmmakers involved in the spinoff. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is rumored to debut on Disney+ by the end of 2021.

“Jon [Favreau] has come up with some magical formulas.​ We’ve got some great directors onboard – Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, Bryce [Dallas Howard], Dave Filoni," Morrison shared with Express. "It’s just a new world! It’s a new world. They like to keep the Star Wars stuff under [lock and] key.”

Morrison made his return to the galaxy far, far away in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, having previously played Jango Fett and the clones in the prequel films, with his appearance in the live-action series being mostly kept a secret from fans. In this regard, Morrison is well versed in keeping the events of the series a secret, but he did share his excitement at the project and hinted at the dynamic between his character and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand.

“We’ve gotta look at the timeline, we gotta look at where [Boba] has been. We gotta keep the fans happy,” the actor admitted. “It’s a duo thing. We’ve got Ming-Na Wen in there – she’s playing the master assassin Fennec Shand.”

Further confirming how intrinsically The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are linked, Wen herself recently revealed that she didn't realize she was filming the spinoff initially.

"We're so secretive about everything, right? We don't call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names," Wen confirmed to Digital Spy. "The show is under different names. When I was told I was going to become a series regular, I just automatically assumed it was for The Mandalorian Season 3. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304. So I just assumed I was signing on – because it doesn't say 'The Mandalorian' on my contracts."

She added, "So for two weeks, while I was working with [Temuera Morrison] and Robert [Rodriguez], I had no idea that I was actually shooting the spinoff. When the crew and the cast found out, they were dying. It was so crazy. So, yeah, it was wonderful to finally discover that I was shooting The Book of Boba Fett. They call it 'The Mandalorian 2.5,' in a way. So I wasn't all wrong."

