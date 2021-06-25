Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Didn't Realize They Were Filming The Book of Boba Fett

✖

Disney and Lucasfilm are typically pretty good at keeping secrets about their projects, with The Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen recently confirming that their methods are so secretive, she was filming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett without initially realizing that she was working on a spinoff, instead thinking that it was just the third season of the debut live-action Star Wars series. Interestingly, playing an important role in The Book of Boba Fett is only one way Wen's Fennec Shand has been explored in other properties, as the bounty hunter has also gone on to play an important part of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

"We're so secretive about everything, right? We don't call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names," Wen confirmed to Digital Spy. "The show is under different names. When I was told I was going to become a series regular, I just automatically assumed it was for The Mandalorian Season 3. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304. So I just assumed I was signing on – because it doesn't say 'The Mandalorian' on my contracts."

She added, "So for two weeks, while I was working with [Temuera Morrison] and Robert [Rodriguez], I had no idea that I was actually shooting the spinoff. When the crew and the cast found out, they were dying. It was so crazy. So, yeah, it was wonderful to finally discover that I was shooting The Book of Boba Fett. They call it 'The Mandalorian 2.5,' in a way. So I wasn't all wrong."

Additionally, Wen doesn't even yet know if she'll be involved in the third season, as she admitted, "I don't know. You'll probably find out before I do. You guys have your feelers out on everything. I mean, come on, I didn't even know I was shooting The Book of Boba Fett, so you're asking the wrong person."

The actor definitely isn't alone in being confused by The Book of Boba Fett, as the initial tease of the concept also bewildered audiences. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian featured a scene in which Fett infiltrated Jabba's Palace and took the gangster's former throne, with Shand at his side. Viewers were then delivered the "Book of Boba Fett" title tease, yet the secretive nature of the franchise left some fans wondering if this would be a title given to Season 3 of the series. However, Disney would then confirm after that tease that both Season 3 of The Mandalorian and the Book of Boba Fett spinoff were set to debut in 2021.

While The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped, it's unknown when The Mandalorian Season 3 will start shooting, with both series' release dates yet to be solidified.

