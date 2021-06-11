Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Will Confirm Where Bounty Hunter Has Been Since Empire Strikes Back

✖

Throughout the decades of his live-action appearances, Star Wars has left a number of major gaps in Boba Fett's backstory, with actor Temuera Morrison recently detailing that the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will feature flashbacks to the character's past, which includes going as far back as the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. While we do have some idea about what Fett got up to after Empire, as witnessed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it sounds as though audiences will finally get some of the answers they've wanted about the characters since we first met him decades ago.

“Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back," Morrison confirmed with Rotten Tomatoes. "Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

While fans were surely excited to see Fett return in The Mandalorian, the details about how he survived his encounter with the sarlacc have been kept vague and ambiguous. Despite his canonical survival being shrouded in mystery, various stories that now fall under the Legends umbrella of the franchise have given their own accounts of Fett managing to escape the beast to have a number of other adventures.

What's interesting about Morrison's comments and how he specified The Empire Strikes Back is that the current timeframe of Marvel Comics' Star Wars titles are unfolding in this period. Just last month, an event known as the "War of the Bounty Hunters" kicked off, of which Fett is a central figure. After only a handful of issues, what we do know is that Fett ran into some trouble as he attempted to cash in the bounty on Han Solo with Jabba the Hutt, with the carbonite-frozen Solo being stolen by his former love interest Qi'ra, who is calling the shots of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn.

This will surely lead fans to wonder if we could see Qi'ra or other characters who are involved in the War of the Bounty Hunters event appear in The Book of Boba Fett, or if Morrison was speaking more broadly about the flashbacks we can expect in the new series.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is expected to land on Disney+ this December.

