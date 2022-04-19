Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Getting Disney Gallery Behind-the-Scenes Installment

The excitement and anticipation surrounding The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series, earned it the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. It’s currently unknown if the new installment of Disney Gallery will be an episodic release or a one-off special, as What’s On Disney Plus merely noted that the project was on the way. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is expected to debut on May 4th, which has become the official “Star Wars Day” for the franchise.

The first season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian consisted of eight episodes, chronicling a variety of elements regarding how the debut season came together. The sophomore season of the series, however, only earned an extended, single episode, which detailed how the entire season came together, minus the season finale. Given that the season finale saw the return of a young Luke Skywalker, a follow-up episode then focused entirely on the development of that single episode.

With The Book of Boba Fett consisting of seven episodes, and without it featuring any reveals as massive as Luke Skywalker, we shouldn’t expect a lengthy dive into the series, though we surely can’t rule out the project lasting more than a single episode.

While Boba Fett made his return to the Star Wars franchise in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett helped expand on how he survived the sarlacc in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and continue his adventures. Rather than focusing solely on the iconic bounty hunter, however, the series featured the exploits of a number of different characters, creating more of an ensemble experience than one solely focusing on Fett. The nature of the series has sparked speculation about whether or not we could get a second season, with fans still theorizing over whether this was an ongoing or limited series, with Lucasfilm yet to rule out the possibility of more episodes.

The ensemble nature of the series, however, means that figures like Ahsoka Tano and Din Djarin will get more screen time in their own series on Disney+, with The Book of Boba Fett feeling more like a team-up event series as opposed to a long-running narrative.

Check out Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett when it premieres on May 4th.

