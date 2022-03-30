Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly Wraps Filming

The Mandalorian may have appeared in the final three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have work to do. Production on season three of The Mandalorian began some time in July 2021 and things have been really quiet. Besides the announcement that Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd would be joining the series, not much is really known about what’s next for Grogru and Din Djarin. Today, it was revealed that the third season of The Mandalorian has officially wrapped.

Star Wars Stuff took to their Twitter account to report that The Mandalorian has wrapped filming its third season. The website isn’t an official Lucasfilm page, so I’d usually take this with a grain of salt, but one of the stars of the series leads us to believe this is true. The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers, quote-tweeted Star Wars Stuff’s announcement, giving it a possible confirmation.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin appears in a The Mandalorian focused episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and he finds the other Mandalorian’s from the series’ first season. In the episode, Din Djarin goes to the Armorer to learn about the Darksaber and she teaches him the history behind it. Recently, The Armorer actress Emily Swallow, spoke out on her character’s evolution as a teacher to other Mandalorians.

“One of the things that I personally love about her is that she is this warrior – she makes armor, she makes weapons, – but she is so deliberate about when she chooses to fight,” Swallow explained to StarWars.com. “She is the keeper of something sacred. She respects something that is so deeply spiritual, and it is remarkable to have the space for that within this story. It is something that often gets skipped over in our fast-paced world these days. She’s always trying to say, ‘Why don’t you look at this?’ Like I think great teachers do, Instead of saying, ‘This is what you need to think about this,’ she’s saying, ‘What do you think?’”

Not much is known about The Mandalorian season three, as plot details are being kept in a chest somewhere in Luke Skywalker’s Jedi temple. There currently isn’t any set release date for the series, but I think the safe bet is that it’ll launch some time in the fall. You can check out some of the characters from The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett. All episodes of the series are currently streaming on Disney+.

Are you ready for the third season of The Mandalorian? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!