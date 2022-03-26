Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Was Shocked To Be Working With Mark Hamill

The Book of Boba Fett kind of turned into The Mandalorian season 2.5 towards the end of its six-episode run. The series featured an episode that focused primarily on Pedro Pascal’s Djin Djarin, and the episode after focused on his characters relation ship with Grogru. In that same episode Rosario Dawson appears as Ahsoka Tano alongside Mark Hamil’s Luke Skywalker. It turns out that the actress didn’t even know she was shooting the scene with the Jedi until the day of. A fan asked Dawson on Twitter if she geeked out while filming with Luke Skywalker and the actress had this to say.

Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA. I didn’t know my scene was with LUKE till day of…! @bobafett https://t.co/J8k84xrlur — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 25, 2022

“Are you kidding?! I was freaking out. I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with MARK HAMILL as AHSOKA,” Dawson revealed on Twitter. “I didn’t know my scene was with LUKE till day of…!”

Hamill didn’t actually play his iconic character in The Book Of Boba Fett. The series features a body double, who’s face gets virtually replaced by CGI to look like a younger version of the actor. Graham Hamilton is credited as the performance artist behind Boba Fett’s Luke Skywalker and he recently spoke on taking on the role. The actor recently took to Instagram to reveal how he co-created the series’ version of the character.



“Co-creating Luke Skywalker for [The Book of Boba Fett] with master [Hamill] was one of the most magical and fulfilling creative experiences of my life,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram of his shared credit with Hamill. “Deep gratitude to [Filoni] and [Favreau] for bringing me into the family and to all the geniuses [at Star Wars] + [Lucasfilm] who remind us of the power of myth, and the deep responsibility of artists who bring these archetypes to life. It’s hard to express what this all meant for me, how unimaginably moving it was and still is.”



Here’s the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett, “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”



All episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming!