Star Wars: Latest The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Could Confirm Revival of Long-Lost Location

One of the joys of The Mandalorian has been the ways in which producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have used the series to embrace long-forgotten corners of the galaxy far, far away, with the latest teaser for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett potentially confirming another nod to an obscure corner of the franchise. A few quick shots in the latest teaser look like it could see Fett venturing to Tosche Station, a locale made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope, though it was referenced in name only, as Luke famously told his Uncle Owen, “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.” Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

While fans didn’t get to see what Tosche Station looked like in the theatrical or Special Edition releases of A New Hope, a sequence was filmed at the location that was ultimately deleted. The scene has since been made available on home video releases and is available to view on Disney+, with the nature of Star Wars fandom making the iconography of the locale relatively recognizable to eagle-eyed viewers.

You can see how the two locations compare below.

Given Favreau and Filoni’s love for the franchise and encyclopedic knowledge of all corners of the mythology, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if they saw the opportunity to officially visit this location to bring to life the well-known destination.

Even without having seen Tosche Station in A New Hope, part of the reason the locale sticks out in our minds is due to the delivery Mark Hamill gave of the dialogue. While this scene might be mocked for how whiny Luke sounds, Hamill previously recalled how he intentionally leaned into that trait of the character to make a more effective trajectory over the course of that first film.

“You know, I get mocked a lot for, ‘But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters,’” Hamill shared with StarWars.com last year. “But I did that intentionally to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible, because by the end of the film he has found his purpose in life and he’s so profoundly changed.”

