New Book of Boba Fett Trailer Hints At Filling Major Gap In Star Wars Canon

The Book of Boba Fett‘s latest trailer hints that the upcoming Disney+ series will (finally) fill in a major gap in the Star Wars canon timeline. The previous trailers for The Book of Boba Fett leaned heavily on the story of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) attempt to take over Jabba The Hutt’s empire, after the Empire’s fall and the events of The Mandalorian. However, this latest trailer is actually much more focused on framing Boba’s journey to the underworld throne, with many hints that we’ll be looking back at how he cheated death after Return of the Jedi!

This month, return to the sands of Tatooine.



The Book of Boba Fett, an all-new Original series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/BLCQySLEja — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 8, 2021

In the first act of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett seemingly died in the battle to free Han Solo from Jabba. Thanks to Luke Skywalker, Boba went into the dreaded Sarlacc Pit and was seemingly eaten by the sand monster.

How Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit has been a legend in Star Wars since fans started making up their own theories in the ’80s, after Return of the Jedi’s release. The non-canon Star Wars Expanded Universe was the first to actually pull Boba out of the pit and reveal his survival; that version of the character went on to be captured by Jawas (mistaken for a droid in his armor) and temporarily lost his memory; became a Mandalorian leader who aided the Republic in a war against invading aliens; and even trained Han Solo’s daughter to kill her twin brother, who had turned to the Sith. Disney’s new Star Wars canon has paved over all that rich history for Boba Fett, but there are still plenty of ideas the franchise has been known to “borrow” from the EU, so who knows?

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett starts streaming on Disney+ December 29th.