Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Idea of Her Directing Feature Film

For years, Bryce Dallas Howard has earned a following thanks to her on-screen efforts, though recent years have seen her stepping behind the camera, delighting fans of the galaxy far, far away with her skills on various live-action Star Wars projects for Disney+. Her talents have caused many fans to wonder if we could ever see her helming a feature-length adventure for the franchise, with her recently noting that she would first have to be offered such an opportunity before she could answer whether or not she was really interested in such a prospect. Howard's work was most recently seen in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

"Oh, my goodness," Howard shared with Gizmodo when discussing her interest in directing a feature film. "I think it would take someone asking me."

The filmmaker's reaction to the question seems to imply that she wouldn't rule out directing a feature film, though she wasn't quick to express her enthusiasm over such an endeavor, instead noting it would be up to Lucasfilm to start those conversations.

After joining the saga with the first season of The Mandalorian, Howard returned to direct an episode in the second season, before helming an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Funnily enough, the episode of The Book of Boba Fett she directed focused on Din Djarin, much to the surprise of audiences.

"Oh, no. I mean, I absolutely loved that," the filmmaker confirmed when asked if she was surprised to see Djarin become the focus of an episode. "[Producers] Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been incredibly inclusive since the beginning. And so it's something that they had talked about doing. And it was just so... it was great. I love Mando."

While Disney+ continues to develop a variety of Star Wars projects, the future of the franchise on the big screen is a bit more complicated. Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is currently slated to debut in December of 2023, yet that project is reportedly not heading into production this year. Both Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige are said to be developing films for the franchise, though with their commitments to Marvel Studios, it's unknown when those projects could be moving forward.

