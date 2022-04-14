Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Teases Clone Wars Fans Will Love Ahsoka Series

The live-action Star Wars series have been finding ways to honor their animated predecessors in a number of ways, either by referencing events from those narratives or by delivering the debuts of beloved characters in a new medium, with The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett director Bryce Dallas Howard recently pointing out how Star Wars: Ahsoka will continue that trend. She plays coy about what fans can expect, merely noting that fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be “rewarded” with Ahsoka. Star Wars: Ahsoka doesn’t currently have a release date on Disney+.

“So, Dave Filoni, he knows Star Wars better than anyone other than George [Lucas], and he was taught by George when he was doing all of the Clone Wars because they did that together. And we worked together on Mandalorian,” Howard recalled to Romper. “Without giving anything away, you are going to love the Ahsoka show that’s coming up. I cannot tell you anything, but what I can say is that you being a fan of the Clone Wars will be greatly rewarded.”

While it’s entirely possible that Howard is hinting at specific elements of The Clone Wars that will be brought to life in the upcoming series, she might merely be reminding audiences about how Ahsoka was introduced in The Clone Wars and earned a passionate following thanks to those adventures over the years. In fact, her adventures came to an unceremonious ending when The Clone Wars was cancelled by Cartoon Network unexpectedly, though she surprised fans by making a return to the series with Star Wars Rebels. Between Rebels and a final season of Clone Wars, in addition to recent live-action appearances, Ahsoka’s popularity is arguably higher than ever.

Rosario Dawson brought Ahsoka to life in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and went on to reprise the role for The Book of Boba Fett. With Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, and Season 3 of The Mandalorian all on the way before the end of the year, only few details about Ahsoka have been revealed, but with the project officially in production and with Star Wars Celebration just over a month a way, we won’t be surprised if that in-person event brings with it some exciting updates about the series.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

