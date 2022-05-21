Star Wars Celebrates One Week Until Obi-Wan Kenobi's Release

✖

Yesterday marked 17 years since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith hit theatres, which means it has also been that long since Ewan McGregor played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. After nearly two decades of waiting, McGregor will be returning to the role next week in Disney+'s new limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader as well as Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. In honor of the show being one week away, Star Wars is celebrating with a new promo.

"One week until @ObiWanKenobi starts streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official Star Wars account wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

"I think because it was a TV show, the beauty of it because it's a series is that we've got longer to tell the story," McGregor recently said in a press conference. "But because [Deborah Chow] directed them all and it's her singular vision throughout, it did feel like we were just making one movie. And the episodic nature of our series, it falls really cleverly in the storyline, but it is one driving narrative. I think The Mandalorian feels more episodic if you like because it suits that storytelling. And it of course has a driving storyline through each season, but ours is like a movie that just happens to be split up into these episodes. That's how I feel about it."

In addition to the returning prequel stars, Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast will also include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor previously told Forbes. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.