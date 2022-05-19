Star Wars Releases New Obi-Wan Kenobi Promo Ahead of Next Week's Release

✖

After years of waiting, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ next week, with a new promo landing online to remind fans of the imminent return of the Jedi Master. Having already been given multiple trailers for the series, this new promo doesn't offer much insight into the story, though it does serve as a reminder that the series' debut is right around the corner. Given how long fans have been waiting for Ewan McGregor to reprise the role, this promo celebrates the event that has been years in the making. Check out the promo below before Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.

Disney+ describes the series, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

McGregor debuted as Kenobi back in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, reprising his role in two follow-up films. In the years since the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, fans have wondered when, or if, we could ever get more of the actor's take on the character, with McGregor himself expressing interest in such an opportunity over the years.

This six-part series was initially conceived of as a film, yet when Solo: A Star Wars Story was released to little fanfare, Lucasfilm reimagined their entire outlook for the franchise's cinematic future. While the overall concept was reimagined to be expanded into a limited series, there are still elements from the film which remain, including that this is intended to be a standalone story as opposed to the beginning of a longer journey.

Despite the studio, cast, and crew confirming that this series is meant to be a complete narrative, McGregor isn't ruling out more Kenobi in his future.

"If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I'd be totally up for that," McGregor shared with Total Film, in regards to more Obi-Wan adventures after this first season of the series. However, given how much he voiced his interest in reprising the role previously, he was quick to joke, "Here I go again ... It's like me knocking at Disney's door again!"

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 27th.

