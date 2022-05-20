Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Confronts Owen Lars in First Clip From New Series

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally hitting Disney+ next week, and fans are eager to see Ewan McGregor return to the titular role for the first time in 17 years. The new series will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars, which means Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) is just a child, and Obi-Wan is tasked with watching over him from afar while he's raised by his uncle and aunt, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Beru Lars (Bonnie Piesse). Today, McGregor was joined by Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader actor Hayden Christesen on the British morning show Lorraine and they debuted a new clip that shows Obi-Wan and Owen fighting over Luke's future.

"Here's a NEW extended clip of the confrontation between Owen and Ben in #ObiWanKenobi," @allthingskenobi tweeted this morning. You can check out the clip below:

During a press conference for the Obi-Wan series, McGregor opened up about how the new show compares to the prequels. "I mean, the technology is so different from when we made the original movies, that it felt like a different experience anyway," McGregor explained. "I think because it was a TV show, the beauty of it because it's a series is that we've got longer to tell the story ... But because [director Deborah Chow] directed them all and it's her singular vision throughout, it did feel like we were just making one movie. And the episodic nature of our series, it falls really cleverly in the storyline, but it is one driving narrative. I think The Mandalorian feels more episodic if you like because it suits that storytelling. And it of course has a driving storyline through each season, but ours is like a movie that just happens to be split up into these episodes. That's how I feel about it."

In addition to the returning actors from the Star Wars prequels, Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.