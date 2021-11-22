Star Wars Obi Wan Reunion Was Emotional According To Kathleen Kennedy

One of the highlights of the Disney+ Day presentation was the behind-the-scenes look at Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars series features the returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as the wise titular Jedi Master and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. The duo starred together in 2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan Kenobi picking up sometime after the events of the latter film. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed how McGregor and Christensen’s reunion turned into an emotional moment, and how they were excited to step back into their iconic roles once again.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire magazine. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Christensen took over the role of an Anakin Skywalker from Jake Lloyd, who played a younger version of the character in 1999’s The Phantom Menace. Though there were rumors Christensen would make a return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm finally confirmed the reports of Darth Vader’s return during last year’s Investor Day presentation. Kennedy teased the confrontation of master and padawan as the “rematch of the century.”

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” director Deborah Chow said during the Investor Day presentation. Chow directs all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. She also commented on the show in the Disney+ Day sizzle reel. “This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with [Obi-Wan], just being a Jedi — it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.”

Those Jedi hunters Chow referenced are Imperial Stormtroopers and Inquisitors sent by Darth Vader to find any and all Jedi who survived the Great Jedi Purge in Revenge of the Sith. After Emperor Palpatine corrupted Anakin, he used Order 66 to activate a mind control implant in the Stormtroopers, turning them against the Jedi. Part of Obi-Wan’s job on Tatooine is watching over and protecting Luke Skywalker from the evil forces looking to end him.

